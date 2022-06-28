Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Ashley Maynard-Brewer kept three clean sheets in 17 Scottish Premier League appearances for Ross County last season

Gillingham have signed Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has played five first-team matches for the Addicks in cup competitions and made 17 appearances for Scottish Premiership side Ross County last season while on loan.

The Australia Under-23 international has yet to play an EFL match, having joined Charlton's academy in 2015.

He had a loan spell at National League side Dover Athletic in early 2020.

Maynard-Brewer is the second player to join the Gills this week after former Wycombe and Crewe Alexandra striker Scott Kashket moved to the Kent club on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.