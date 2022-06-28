Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Davis Keillor-Dunn joined Oldham Athletic from Wrexham in the summer of 2020

Burton Albion have signed forward Davis Keillor-Dunn from Oldham Athletic on a two-year contract.

The move will be formally completed on Friday, after the 24-year-old's contract with Oldham expires.

The Latics went down to the National League last season despite Keillor-Dunn scoring 17 goals in 56 appearances.

"I think we needed a bit more creativity up the top end of the pitch, and we hope he can offer that for us," said boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He can play all four positions up front, whether it's wide or central. We know we can get him fitter and there's still room for improvement with him."

Burton finished the 2021-22 League One campaign in 16th place and begin the new season at Wycombe Wanderers.

"I really enjoyed my time at Oldham and I'm very grateful to them for everything they have done for me," said Keillor-Dunn.

"I believe that playing under the manager here will really suit me. He's played at the top and that's the experience I need to help develop my game. He has ambitions like myself, and I think he'll push me onto that next level."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.