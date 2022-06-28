Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ukraine's win over Hungary means Scotland cannot be caught in second place

Scotland have secured a play off spot for next year's Women's World Cup.

Ukraine's 2-0 win over Hungary means the Scots will finish second behind runaway Group B winners Spain.

Scotland beat Ukraine 4-0 on Friday to sit on 13 points from seven games and finish their campaign away to the Faroe Islands on 6 September.

The European play-offs are in October, with only two of the nine nations qualifying directly, while a third goes into an inter-confederation play-off.

The three best runners-up will proceed to a second round, waiting for the winners as the remaining six play single-leg matches.

Three more single-leg finals follow, with the the top two (based on results in the qualifying group and round two play-offs) earning places at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The remaining play-off winner will go into the inter-confederation play-offs, which will see 10 teams from around the globe compete for the final three spots.

Relief but with tough route to final ahead

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton

It's great news. You could tell the relief going onto social media afterwards.

Ukraine was a huge result the other night. I think the performance levels were far superior to what they've been.

The players seem to be understanding the system and demands of the manager, Pedro Martinez Losa, a lot better now.

They will be excited going into the final game against the Faroes in September with no pressure and will be looking to build momentum going into the play-offs, which become a tough route to any tournament.

We've faced real disappointment over a number of recent campaigns. We've tried to qualify for various tournaments and fell just short, so the players will be under no illusions that it will be a really tough ask.

But it will be an opportunity to prove they are better than perhaps results have shown.