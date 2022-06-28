Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Botman is the third of Eddie Howe's summer signings

Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with Lille to sign defender Sven Botman for a fee of £32m with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Dutchman Botman, 22, has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed terms on a five-year contract.

The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week.

But Newcastle's move for French forward Hugo Ekitike from Ligue 1 club Reims looks to be over after a deal could not be agreed.

It is understood the player's agent's demands proved a stumbling block to the move for the 20-year-old going through.

France Under-20 international Ekitike was close to joining the Magpies in January, but had second thoughts on deadline day.

Botman, though, is Newcastle's third summer signing after they bought Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett for £15m and Burnley's England goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Centre-back Botman, who has been capped by Netherlands at under-age level, had also attracted interest from AC Milan.

Newcastle also tried to sign him in January and, having finally landed his main summer target, manager Eddie Howe has strengthened his entire defence since taking charge last November.

Botman made his way through the Ajax youth teams before completing a move to Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020 for £7.2m, where he has made 79 appearances across all competitions.