Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kerry Beattie (right) was left out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 squad

Northern Ireland striker Kerry Beattie has returned to Women's Premiership champions Glentoran after leaving Glasgow City.

Beattie moved to SWPL1 side Glasgow in January after helping Glentoran to the treble as top scorer.

The 19-year-old was left out of Kenny Shiels' 23-player squad for the Euro 2022 finals.

"Home is where the heart is," Beattie posted on social media.

"I want to thank Glasgow City for the opportunity to play for them.

"Personally, I believe this is only the beginning for me and I will chalk this one up to experience."

Beattie scored 23 goals as Glentoran clinched the Women's Premiership, Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup last year.

Glentoran were fined £5,000 and former chairman Stephen Henderson suspended from football for six months by the IFA over Beattie's initial transfer to Glasgow City. It is understood Glentoran are set to appeal.