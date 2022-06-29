Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Raphinha scored 11 Premier League goals for Leeds last season

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal and interest from Barcelona.

Leeds would be looking for more than £50m for Raphinha, who they signed from Rennes for £17m two years ago.

But Chelsea's American owners want to make the 25-year-old part of a new-look attacking line-up, and have already made contact with England international Raheem Sterling.

As yet, there has been no formal offer made to Leeds, who survived the threat of Premier League relegation on the last day of last season.

That was partly to do with a sparkling performance from Raphinha, who scored the opener in a 2-1 win over Brentford and is due to report back for pre-season training at the start of next week.

Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is already set to join Manchester City in a £45m deal.

New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has moved quickly in his role as interim sporting director by loaning club-record signing Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan.

That move is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours once the 29-year-old has completed a medical.