Carson Pickett has been playing in the NWSL since 2016

Carson Pickett has become the first player with a limb difference to play for the United States women's team.

The 28-year-old defender was born without part of her left arm.

Pickett, who plays her club football for the North Carolina Courage, recently made her 100th National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) appearance and was named in the league's best XI for June.

She described her international debut on Tuesday as a "dream come true" external-link .

Pickett played the full 90 minutes at left-back in a 2-0 friendly victory against Columbia at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

Manuela Vanegas' own-goal gave them the lead before Kelley O'Hara scored a 77th minute winner as the US extended their impressive unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil.

It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July.

Pickett went viral in 2019 after she was pictured giving an arm-bump with a young fan who was also missing part of his left arm.