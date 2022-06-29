Jonathan Grounds: Exeter City defender signs new one-year contract
Exeter City defender Jonathan Grounds has signed a new one-year contract.
The 34-year-old former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City player's deal was due to expire at the end of June.
He made 22 appearances and scored two goals as Exeter won promotion after finishing second in League Two.
Grounds is the third player this week to agree a new contract after fellow defenders Pierce Sweeney and Chieck Diabate as City prepare for a first campaign in League One in a decade.