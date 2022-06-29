Will Hondermarck: Barnsley midfielder signs new two-year deal with League One club
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Barnsley midfielder Will Hondermarck has signed a new deal to remain with the League One club for a further two years.
The 21-year-old joined Barnsley in September 2021 from Norwich City and made 10 appearances last season.
"It's been in talks for a while now, last season was obviously my breakout season with the first team," he said.
"Getting it over the line now and being able to have that security is a big thing for me."