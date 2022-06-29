Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Will Hondermarck made nine appearances for Barnsley in the Championship last season, with his other appearance coming in the FA Cup

Barnsley midfielder Will Hondermarck has signed a new deal to remain with the League One club for a further two years.

The 21-year-old joined Barnsley in September 2021 from Norwich City and made 10 appearances last season.

"It's been in talks for a while now, last season was obviously my breakout season with the first team," he said. external-link

"Getting it over the line now and being able to have that security is a big thing for me."