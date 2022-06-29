Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Lee Nicholls made 48 appearances during his first season with Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed a new contract to remain with the Championship club until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 29-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from MK Dons in summer 2021 and signs with the option of a further year with the Terriers.

Last season he helped them to the Championship play-off final in May.

"He is the type of character that we want in our environment," head of football operations Leigh Bromby said.

"He became a key member of the dressing room in what was an extremely impressive first season.

"Having signed a two-year contract when he arrived, the length of this extension shows how mutual that happiness is and keeps a cornerstone member of our squad with us long-term."

Nicholls was named in the 2021-22 Championship team of the season, having kept 19 clean sheets in the league.