Scotland women beat Ukraine 4-0 last week

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa wants his side to aim for a "total football" philosophy as they look to book their place at next year's Women's World Cup finals.

After a fine 4-0 win away to Ukraine on Friday, and Hungary's subsequent defeat by the same opponents, the Scots are guaranteed a play-off spot.

And Losa believes there is more to come from his team.

"We want to play the game with no mistakes," he said.

"We want to build our game model and this is what we are building, like a total football, where we can master all the phases of the game. Obviously we are not mastering all the phases of the game because then we would be probably world champions.

"We are aiming to master phases on the ball with more consistency. The team is on the right route. Now we have to be more consistent, more concentrated to go to the next level.

"We can speak a lot, but until we go through the experiences together, that will not happen, so that is where we want to go."

'Always open to new players'

Losa is delighted his team has taken a step towards qualification for the finals and plans to use the final group game against the Faroe Islands in September - which now has nothing riding on it - and perhaps an additional friendly match to prepare for the play-offs.

"It's one part of the job that we started and it's good to qualify already for the play-offs, so we can plan," Losa said as he marked almost exactly a year in charge.

"I'm very pleased for the players and for the staff because I know the amount of work they have been putting in.

"Now is a good time to continue in the right direction and continue with the consistency that we have. Of course we are always open to bring new players that can improve [the team]."

After finishing second behind runaway leaders Spain in their qualifying group, Scotland will be one of nine European teams to enter the play-offs from 3-11 October.

The three best runners-up go straight into the play-off second round to await the winners of three other single-leg ties.

The two best winners of those finals, based on combined records in both the group stage and play-offs, directly qualify for the finals in Australia and New Zealand while the other team enter an inter-continental play-off.

Scotland currently sit fifth behind Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland and Austria of the nine sides currently sitting second in their groups.