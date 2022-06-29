Watch: Sion see off Reds in extra-time to lift League Cup

Substitute Cora Chambers made amends for missing a second-half penalty by scoring an extra-time double that won the League Cup for Sion Swifts.

Chambers struck at the start and end of extra-time, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up for her opener, to give Sion a 2-0 victory over a youthful Reds side at the Blanchflower Stadium.

The north Belfast outfit had nine teenagers in their starting line-up, with six of their Northern Ireland internationals unavailable as they are preparing to play in the Euro finals.

Cliftonville struggled to threaten a Sion side which, driven by the impressive Kerryanne Brown in midfield, created a number of chances in the first-half before missing that spot-kick in the 61st minute.

Chambers' first goal came in the second minute of extra time. Glens' keeper Rachael Norney tried to play a pass to captain Megan Moran, but she slipped and that allowed Chambers to latch onto the ball and finish emphatically after controlling well.

Her second came in injury-time of the second period as she stroked home comfortably from an inviting low cross by Zoe McGlynn.

Swifts' penalty was awarded when Reds defender Fionnula Morgan handled a free-kick into the box but, while Chambers sent goalkeeper Norney the wrong way, her spot-kick hit the inside of the post and rebounded to safety.

Sion lost to Glentoran in the last League Cup final, in 2019, with the tournament not going ahead over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brown impresses against youthful Reds

After a tight and nervy opening 20 minutes with very little goalmouth action, Sion Swifts began to take control of the game and looked dangerous with a number of attacks.

Midfielder Kerryanne Brown was impressive throughout had the first effort of the night on goal in the 20th minute when she caught a free-kick from distance well, but her shot was too close to Norney who saved easily.

Aimee Durn should have opened the scoring for Sion three minutes later when a blocked shot fell into her path but, with time and space in the box, she dragged her right-foot effort wide.

With Brown controlling the match from midfield, the Swifts continued to apply all the pressure as the match moved past the half-hour mark, and they were almost gifted a goal when Reds keeper Norney miskicked a back pass, but got lucky and was able to clear at the second attempt.

Cliftonville had to defend well from a 37thth minute corner, making three fine blocks, before Doherty missed perhaps the best chance of the first half in injury time when she took a heavy touch in front of goal from a fine Durn pass and was unable to get a shot in.

It was the hour mark before Cliftonville mounted their first meaningful attack, when good work by Abbie McHenry allowed Grace McKimm to deliver a dangerous left-wing cross but Megan Copeland was unable to get her head on it.

The Women's Premiership leaders failed to threaten after that as Sion, currently fifth in the table, ran out winners.