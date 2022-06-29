Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Forward Eliot Evans has been appointed Cardiff Met player-coach

Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met have appointed first team coach Ryan Jenkins as their new manager.

Jenkins succeeds former Wales international Christian Edwards, who stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 season after 13 years in charge.

The 38-year-old was a youngster at Nottingham Forest and has also played for Ton Pentre, Barry Town as well as Cardiff Met.

"I'm extremely excited and extremely proud," Jenkins said.

Jenkins backroom team will include Eliot Evans, who has been appointed player-coach.