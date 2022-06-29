Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Anthony Glennon got his first taste of League Two while on loan at Barrow last season

Grimsby Town have signed former Burnley left-back Anthony Glennon.

The 22-year-old returns to Blundell Park on a two-year deal having been on loan during the 2019-20 season on loan.

He played 12 times for the Mariners before the National League season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was released by Burnley last month having come up through the club's academy system - he made three cup appearances for the club but did not feature in the Premier League.

He played 16 times for Barrow while on loan in the second half of last season, scoring once in the FA Cup.

"Anthony is a player who'll be familiar to our fans after being on loan here previously," Grimsby boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

"Obviously, I haven't worked with him before, but I know he impressed when he was last here.

"Another factor which is important to me is his character. Everyone I've spoken to talks highly about the way he trains and his commitment to his job. "

