Richarlison scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season

Brazil international Richarlison is set for a medical at Tottenham after Spurs agreed a deal to sign the forward from Everton.

The move will be worth more than £50m but there are minor issues to be ironed out around the exact fee.

Personal terms have been agreed with Richarlison and, barring any unexpected issues, the transfer should be concluded on Thursday.

Richarlison, 25, joined Everton from Watford for £50m in 2018.

Since then, he has scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for the Merseyside club, finishing top scorer at Everton last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Richarlison went into the campaign on the back of an exhausting summer, when he played for Brazil in both Copa America and the Olympic Games, and scored 10 goals in the top flight.

Six of those goals came in Everton's last nine games of the season as they finished 16th and four points above the relegation zone.

Tottenham have qualified for this season's Champions League and have signed keeper Fraser Forster and midfielder Yves Bissouma so far this summer.