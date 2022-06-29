Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Argentine club Lanus have announced left-back Alexandro Bernabei, 21, has signed for Celtic in what is thought to be a £3.75m deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Christopher Jullien is set for a medical at German club Schalke as the central defender prepares to leave Celtic with one year remaining on his contract. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic aim to take Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, 20, as part of the loan deal involving Christopher Jullien. ( Calciomercato via Daily Express external-link )

Rangers are determined to push through a deal for striker Antonio Colak as discussions continue with Greek club PAOK. (Herald) external-link

Rangers remain favourites to land 28-year-old Antonio Colak but face competition from Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Real Mallorca and his former club Malmo. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Sevilla have targeted another striker instead of Rangers centre forward Alfredo Morelos - and it's former Ibrox flop Umar Sadiq who is in line for a £22m move to Spain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is once again linked with a move to Elland Road this summer as Leeds prepare to sell Brazil star Raphinha. (Daily Record) external-link

USA striker Christian Ramirez is set to leave Aberdeen after just one season, while four European sides are interested in Pittodrie midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Daily Express external-link )

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is confident that Scotland U21 midfielder Connor Barron will ignore transfer speculation and sign a new deal. (Football Scotland) external-link

Midfielder Cammy Devlin admits he is desperate play for Australia at the World Cup after watching Hearts team-mates Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles help the Socceroos reach Qatar. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link