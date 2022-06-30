Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Georgiou made 13 appearances for Ipswich during a loan spell in 2019

League Two side Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Anthony Georgiou on a one-year contract.

The eight-time Cyprus international joined Orient in February on a trial basis after being released by AEL Limassol in his native country.

The 25-year-old began his career with Tottenham Hotspur's academy and made his only first-team appearance in 2017.

Georgiou spent time on loan at Levante, Ipswich and Bolton before joining Limassol in 2021.

