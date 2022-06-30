Last updated on .From the section Newport

Forward Omar Bogle played for Cardiff City for three years between 2017 and 2020

Newport County have signed former Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle from rival League Two side Hartlepool United.

Bogle, 28, has agreed a two-year deal to join the Exiles for an undisclosed fee.

The move will see him link up with County boss James Rowberry, who worked with the forward at the Bluebirds.

"It's another exciting signing for us," Rowberry said after The Exiles completed their eighth summer signing.

"I would like to thank Gavin [Foxall, chairman] and Darren [Kelly, Sporting Director] for the work they have put into this."

Bogle leaves Pools just six months after signing a two-and-a-half year deal on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers.

He scored five goals in 20 appearances for Hartlepool - four of which came in his first eight games - as the Victoria Park side retained their EFL status following promotion from the National League.

He returns to south Wales having made 21 appearances for Cardiff after a £700,000 move from Wigan Athletic in 2017, working with Neil Warnock and coach Rowberry.

Bogle spent time on loan at Peterborough United, Birmingham City and ADO Den Haag having struggled to make an impact, before a permanent move to Charlton Athletic.

He will boost forward options at Rodney Parade with Newport having lost the services of League Two top scorer Dom Telford, who turned down a new contract to sign for Crawley Town.

Courtney Baker-Richardson, Kevin Ellison, Alex Fisher and Padraig Amond have all departed since last season, with former Barrow striker Offrande Zanzala and Chanka Zimba, on loan from Cardiff, signed as replacements.