Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Jordan Tunnicliffe scored Crawley's third goal in their shock 3-0 FA Cup third round victory over Premier League Leeds United in January 2021

Wrexham have signed former Crawley Town centre-back Jordan Tunnicliffe on a two year deal.

The 28-year-old defender was out of contract after spending three years at the League Two club.

He is the first signing of the summer after Wrexham missed out on promotion from the National League.

"I'm really excited, the ambition of the club, the size of the club, I'm just raring to get going," said Tunnicliffe.

"I've spoken to the gaffer, and he's outlined what he wants to do this season and I completely agree with him. It's a very, very tough league but if we stick to the essentials we can achieve those ambitions.

"I'm an ambitious player, and this is an ambitious club and that's what I'm looking forward to.

"The fanbase attracted me first and foremost. I spoke to the manager and when he told me his ideas I wanted to come straight away.

"I don't intend staying in the National League for long, I want to help the team get promoted and it will be a full squad effort to earn that."

Nuneaton-born Tunnicliffe began his career in West Bromwich Albion's academy before spells with Barnsley, Sutton Coldfield Town, Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde where he won the FA Trophy.

He made more than 100 appearances for Crawley and was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year in 2020-21. He has one England 'C' cap.

Wrexham invested significantly in their squad last season following the takeover of the club by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

They had the opportunity to achieve automatic promotion back to the EFL going into the final weekend of the regular campaign when they lost 1-0 at Bromley.

The north Wales side were then beaten 5-4 at home by Grimsby in the play-off semi-final to extend their stay in the National League to a 15th season.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is intent on making further additions to his squad for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm pleased to bring Jordan in to the Club. I think he's a strong signing for us with a lot of EFL experience; he's a good addition," said Parkinson.

"It's the first signing in, and we're working away on several situations.

"As I've said all along, the aim is to make the squad stronger than it was last season but as everybody knows, the base and platform we're starting from is a lot further along than it was 12 months ago.

"We just gradually want to piece it together. There's quite a bit of time before the season starts yet and hopefully we'll get the squad that will give us a really, really good season."