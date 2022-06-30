Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Wycombe were struggling in League Two when Gareth Ainsworth took charge in 2012

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth has signed a one-year contract extension.

Ainsworth, 49, has been in charge at Adams Park for almost a decade, having taken over in September 2012.

He took the club from near the bottom of League Two to the Championship - and almost kept them in the division in 2020-21.

The Chairboys narrowly missed out on promotion back to the second tier last season, losing to Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

Ainsworth was subsequently linked with the manager's job at his former club QPR, and hometown side Blackburn.

"The club have supported me through thick and thin, right from the start, and I've made my decision to extend my contract here by another year. It's something I wanted to do," he told Wycombe's website.

"We're trying to improve the stadium with Championship-standard facilities, we want to improve the access, and of course we want to make the football Championship standard.

"There's forward momentum here, propelling the club to the next level, and I want to be part of that. I'm really happy here."

Ainsworth's previous Wycombe contract was signed in 2020, and was described at the time as "long-term".