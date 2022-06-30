Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Aiden O'Brien had a short spell at Portsmouth after leaving Sunderland

Aiden O'Brien has joined Shrewsbury Town on a two-year contract.

The Republic of Ireland international forward, 28, was offered a new contract by Portsmouth, who signed him from Sunderland on a short-term deal during the January transfer window.

O'Brien scored five goals in 17 appearances during his time at Pompey.

He began his career at Millwall and had loan spells at Hayes & Yeading, Aldershot, Torquay and Crawley before joining Sunderland in 2020.

