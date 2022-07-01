Close menu

Neill Byrne: Tranmere Rovers sign defender from Hartlepool United

Neill Byrne
Neill Byrne came through the junior ranks at Nottingham Forest

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Neill Byrne from Hartlepool United on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old scored once in 51 games for Pools last season, after initially reuniting with ex-Fylde boss Dave Challinor who then left for Stockport.

Byrne, who has 18 goals in 336 career games, lists Macclesfield, Gateshead and Halifax among his former clubs.

"Once I heard there was interest from Tranmere it was a move I really wanted to get over the line," Byrne said.external-link

"Tranmere is a massive club with a big fan base. I played here last year and all my friends and family came and they were all raving about the size of the stadium, the supporters, the pitch, so as soon as I heard there was interest with it being such a big club it was a move I wanted to make."

