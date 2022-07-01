Neill Byrne: Tranmere Rovers sign defender from Hartlepool United
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Neill Byrne from Hartlepool United on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old scored once in 51 games for Pools last season, after initially reuniting with ex-Fylde boss Dave Challinor who then left for Stockport.
Byrne, who has 18 goals in 336 career games, lists Macclesfield, Gateshead and Halifax among his former clubs.
"Once I heard there was interest from Tranmere it was a move I really wanted to get over the line," Byrne said.
"Tranmere is a massive club with a big fan base. I played here last year and all my friends and family came and they were all raving about the size of the stadium, the supporters, the pitch, so as soon as I heard there was interest with it being such a big club it was a move I wanted to make."
