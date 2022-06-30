Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Daniel Ballard has made 15 senior appearances for the Northern Ireland national side

Sunderland have signed defender Daniel Ballard on a three-year deal from Premier League side Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

Ballard, 22, who did not make a senior appearance for the Gunners, joins with a further year's option on his deal.

The Northern Ireland international previously spent time on loan with Swindon, Blackpool and Millwall.

"It feels amazing to be here and I'm extremely happy," he told Sunderland's official website. external-link

Ballard joins Sunderland having helped Millwall finish ninth in the Championship last season during a campaign where he made 31 appearances.

The Black Cats signed him after a move to Burnley fell through and the centre-back added: "The fanbase and size of this football club speaks for itself and having been up here to have a look around, it feels like an exciting place to be.

"Supporters can expect to see a player who loves defending and tackling. I'm more of a traditional centre-half and I want to add those qualities to the team, while also bringing something a little extra."

Sunderland boss Alex Neil added: "He fits the bill and he also knows what it takes to win, sampling success with Blackpool in the play-offs before having a year under his belt [in the second tier] with Millwall last season. We are really pleased to get this deal over the line."

