Stevie Mallan made 18 Turkish Super Lig appearances for Yeni Malatyaspor last season

Salford City have signed midfielder Stevie Mallan on a two-year deal following a spell with Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 26-year-old began his career with St Mirren and made 112 appearances before joining Barnsley in 2017.

He spent one season with the Tykes and moved to Hibernian, making 90 appearances before heading to Turkey.

"I've been away for the past year in Europe, so getting back to England was a big thing for me," he said.

"I want to help try and get the club promoted. I think that's the main aim for this year - to try and get up there - and I want to do everything I can to help that and push forward," he added to the club website. external-link

