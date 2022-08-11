Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City had to look on as Rangers ended their 14-year title run last season

A new three-year deal means even more Scottish Women's Premier League action will be covered by the BBC.

A minimum of 26 live matches will air on BBC ALBA each season, six more than before.

Selected games will again be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Meanwhile, the best action from the weekend's ties will once more be broadcast on an extended Monday SWPL highlights show on the BBC Scotland channel.

This is the first season the SWPL has come under the control of the Scottish Professional Football League, which also runs the men's set-up.

"This significant new agreement represents the growth and ambition we have for the League," said Fiona McIntyre, managing director of the SWPL.

"It was a really exciting opening weekend of the SWPL season, and we know that viewers will be in for a treat for the rest of the season."