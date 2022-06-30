Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship

Watling made her Northern Ireland debut in 2015

The Irish FA has responded to a social media post from Ciara Watling by saying that Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels met with her to explain her omission from the Euros squad.

Watling said that she found out "via social media" on Monday that she had not been selected for the tournament in England, which starts next week.

However, the Irish FA said in a statement later on Thursday that Shiels met with the player last week to inform her she would not feature.

"Northern Ireland senior women's team manager Kenny Shiels had a meeting with Ciara Watling and a number of other players before last week's friendly against Belgium to inform her, and them, they would not feature in that game or the Uefa Women's Euro tournament in England," the IFA statement said.

"Kenny and his staff thank Ciara and all those players who didn't make the final selection for their considerable contribution to the squad's tournament preparations.

"They all have bright futures as part of the Northern Ireland senior women's team's continuing journey."

Northern Ireland's 23-player Euros squad was named on Monday with Southampton midfielder Watling, Glentoran striker Kerry Beattie and Cliftonville midfielder Toni-Leigh Finnegan among those to miss out.

"Heartbreaking not to be selected for the Euros, I honestly didn't expect to find out I wasn't via social media on Monday," Watling said on Twitter.

"Lucky to have amazing support and love around me.

"Good luck to all the girls, an outstanding group who will give all they've got."

Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 campaign - a maiden major tournament for the senior women's side - begins on 7 July against Norway in Southampton before they face Austria (11 July) and England (15 July).