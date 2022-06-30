Canice Carroll had a short spell at Stevenage before joining Queen's Park

Oxford City defender Canice Carroll has signed a new contract for the upcoming National League South season.

The 23-year-old former Oxford United player made 29 appearances for the Hoops and scored twice on their way to the play-off semi-finals last season.

"I'm delighted to re-sign," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"With how we did last season, the players we're adding and the players we've kept, we're more than capable of finishing the job this season."

He added: "Last season I was at my happiest on and off the pitch. Being local is a massive thing for me and this season we are going to need a lot of the boys to step up. I definitely feel more mature."

Carroll started his career at Oxford United's academy before spells at Brentford, Swindon, Carlisle and in Scotland with Queen's Park, where he won the Scottish League Two title.