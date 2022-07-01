Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Otis Khan has also spent time at Sheffield United, Mansfield Town, Yeovil Town and Tranmere Rovers

Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Otis Khan from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances for the east London club, having joined them from Walsall on an 18-month deal in January this year.

"I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to get it over the line and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"There's a real buzz about the club, there are a lot of good players and I'm looking forward to contributing."

