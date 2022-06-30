Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vitinha (centre) won the Portuguese league and cup double with Porto last season

Paris St-Germain have signed midfielder Vitinha from Porto for a reported 40m Euros (£34m) on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on-loan at Wolves, where he made 22 appearances and scored once.

He returned to Porto last season and played 47 times as the side clinched the Portuguese league and cup double.

Vitinha, who broke into the Portugal team in March earning three caps, becomes PSG's second signing of the summer after compatriot Nuno Mendes.

The left-back joined on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon for £34m after spending last season on loan at Parc de Princes.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino remains in charge of PSG despite talks of leaving the club earlier this month.