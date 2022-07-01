National League news - July 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 July

Boreham Wood have signed midfielder Alfie Egan on a two-year deal after his departure from Ebbsfleet United.

Solihull Moors have signed goalkeeper Louie Moulden, 20, on loan from Wolves until 2 January 2023.