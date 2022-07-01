Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Kwame Thomas scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Wrexham

Sutton United have signed striker Kwame Thomas external-link and goalkeeper Jack Rose external-link on free transfers.

Thomas, 26, scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Wrexham since joining the north Wales club in 2020.

Rose, 27, has spent the past three seasons at Walsall, the first of those on loan from Southampton.

Sutton finished eighth in their debut season in League Two, as well as reaching the final of the Papa Johns Trophy, where they lost to Rotherham.

Thomas played four times for Sutton while on loan from Coventry in 2017.

"Kwame's a player I've liked for several years and he did extremely well against us for Wrexham in the National League and scored two goals against us up there," Sutton boss Matt Gray told the club's website.

"With Richie Bennett leaving us we need someone to come in and provide competition in the striking areas and Kwame will do that - he's a real handful and will fit in to our style of play."

Rose began his career at West Bromwich Albion and had loan spells with Accrington and Crawley before joining Southampton in 2017.

"I've crossed paths with Jack before when I was at Crawley and have followed his career," added Gray.

"He's a good character who Andy Little knows well, and is coming into his peak years as a goalkeeper so will be fighting for that position."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.