Ciaran Brennan (left) signed a new two-year contract with Sheffield Wednesday in January

Swindon Town have signed Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old played 14 matches for the Owls last season as well as four while on loan at Notts County.

The Irishman signed a two-year contract extension at Sheffield Wednesday in January.

"The philosophy and playing style Scott Lindsey wants to implement here was massive in my decision," he told Swindon's website external-link .

"I also want to prove to people what I'm capable of. I want regular first team football and to show what I can do. Swindon Town provides me with the ideal opportunity to achieve this.

"League Two is tough and physical but I feel ready, and playing lower league football has taught me a lot. I want to dominate possession, get the ball down, press forward and most importantly, keep clean sheets."

The Robins have been busy in the transfer window, signing Tyrese Shade, Sol Brynn, Joe Wollacott, Reece Devine, and Cian Harries in June.

The Witshire club finished last season sixth in League Two, losing to Port Vale in the play-off semi-finals.

