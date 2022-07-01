Last updated on .From the section Burnley

CJ Egan-Riley played three games for Manchester City's first team

Burnley have signed defender CJ Egan-Riley on a four-year deal, following the expiry of his contract at Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Manchester-born 19-year-old spent 12 years at City, going on to make three first-team appearances.

Egan-Riley becomes ex-City skipper Vincent Kompany's third signing since his appointment as Clarets boss.

"CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time," Kompany told the club website.

"He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude.

"We are delighted he has agreed to join. CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad."

