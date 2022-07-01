Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dick Campbell's Arbroath were the second tier's surprise package last season, finishing second but missing out on promotion via the play-offs

BBC Scotland will continue its Scottish Championship live coverage for season 2022-23, beginning with Dundee v Arbroath on 12 August.

Twenty Friday night matches will be broadcast across the league campaign, plus the play-off quarter-final and semi-final.

Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19 August) and Ayr United v Dundee (26 August) also feature.

The second tier kicks off on the weekend of 30 July.

Cove Rangers and Queen's Park have been promoted, while Dundee will be widely viewed as favourites for the title following their relegation from the Premiership.