Cohen Bramall had a spell at Arsenal but failed to make a first-team breakthrough

Rotherham United have signed left-back Cohen Bramall from Lincoln City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored two goals in 54 games after joining from Colchester, helping the Imps to the League One play-off final in 2020-21.

Bramall spent two years at Arsenal having impressed Arsene Wenger while in non-league football at Hednesford, but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He also spent time on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Crewe-born defender has four goals in 118 senior appearances across his career.

