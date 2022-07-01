Cohen Bramall: Rotherham United sign defender from Lincoln City
Last updated on
Rotherham United have signed left-back Cohen Bramall from Lincoln City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old scored two goals in 54 games after joining from Colchester, helping the Imps to the League One play-off final in 2020-21.
Bramall spent two years at Arsenal having impressed Arsene Wenger while in non-league football at Hednesford, but failed to make a first-team appearance.
He also spent time on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship.
The Crewe-born defender has four goals in 118 senior appearances across his career.
