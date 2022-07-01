Last updated on .From the section Luton

Louie Watson featured six times for Derby last season

Luton Town have signed midfielder Louie Watson from Derby County.

Watson, 21, has left troubled Derby at the end of his contract at Pride Park, but the length of his Luton deal has not been disclosed.

He is too young to move on a free transfer under the Bosman ruling and a compensation fee has been agreed between the clubs, avoiding a tribunal.

The Croydon-born Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined Derby from West Ham in 2020.

He made 13 league starts for the Rams, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

"Louie, for me, is a typical Luton signing. We are getting him at the right age," Hatters boss Nathan Jones told the club website. external-link

"He's had a good grounding at West Ham, then gone to Derby and broken through there.

"Derby have done really well with young players, so he caught our eye, we've monitored him and when the opportunity came to try and do it, we did.

"You can see his desire to want to get on and develop, but to establish himself at this level first. For me, that's typical Luton."

