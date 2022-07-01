Last updated on .From the section Watford

Captain Moussa Sissoko's final Watford appearance was in a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on 22 May

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko has moved to French club Nantes for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old made 38 appearances for the Hornets, scoring twice, after joining them from Tottenham Hotspur for around £3m last summer.

Sissoko, who first came to England with Newcastle in 2013, has won 71 international caps for France.

He has agreed a two-year deal with Nantes, who finished ninth in Ligue 1 in 2021-22.

Watford released five first team players, including goalkeeper Ben Foster and striker Andre Gray, following relegation to the Premier League, and Joshua King and Rob Elliot have since left the club, while Cucho Hernandez was sold to US MLS side Columbus Crew.

