Maria Francis-Jones: Wales full-back signs deal with Sheffield United and Manchester City
Wales full-back Maria Francis-Jones has signed a dual-registration deal with Sheffield United and Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The 19-year-old joined Women's Super League's Manchester City in August 2021 and spent last season playing for Blackburn Rovers.
Under the new deal, Francis-Jones will continue her development at Manchester City, but get first-team opportunities with the Blades.
"I'm so excited," said Francis-Jones.
"I can't wait to get going now and start pre-season off with the team.
"The change and transition for me from Wales to England was a big shock at first, but I adapted really well and I'm just really excited to kick off my senior career now at Sheffield United."
United head coach Neil Redfearn said: "It's Maria's time now to go out and play and get first team experience.
"She's young and hungry and ready to go."