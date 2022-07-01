Close menu

Mohamed Salah signs new three-year Liverpool contract

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments472

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has made himself a Liverpool legend in his five years at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Egypt forward only had a year left on his previous deal and there had been doubts about whether he would stay.

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years at Anfield since moving from Roma.

"It's the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now," said boss Jurgen Klopp.

"This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I'm sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight."

BBC Sport understands the new deal makes Salah the highest paid player in Liverpool's history.

The wide player said: "I feel great and I am excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. We are in a good position to fight for everything."

Salah has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA player of the year twice while with Klopp's side.

"I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend," said Klopp.

The renewal comes as a big boost after the departure of fellow forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season but were in the running for a quadruple until the final week of the season, falling just short in the Premier League and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

They have recruited Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial £64m to offset the loss of Mane.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next," said former Chelsea forward Salah.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

"We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."

Comments

Join the conversation

473 comments

  • Comment posted by jamois, today at 16:11

    Not a Liverpool supporter however I’m delighted we have him being showcased in the premier league for years to come. What a player!

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 16:17

      Lol Lollington replied:
      Diving looking for penalties every game? A great ambassador for the game.

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 16:10

    Brilliant, as last he’s realised that the grass isn’t greener elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 16:16

      Lol Lollington replied:
      And enjoys playing for a small club on a small wage. Sadio Mane knew what he was worth and went elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 16:11

    What a one-season wonder this fella is turning out to be...

    • Reply posted by Dazzling Diaz, today at 16:26

      Dazzling Diaz replied:
      If Mo scores against Fulham on August 6th he will be the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush in 1986 to score on the first day in 6 successive seasons. If he bangs in 20 goals he will be the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush in 1987 to score 20 goals in 6 successive seasons.

  • Comment posted by BushTucker, today at 16:10

    Wise move Mo

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 16:11

      Soi6 replied:
      💥💥💥💥✅✅✅✅

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:14

    Great to see the greatest one-season wonder of all time stick around in the PL. Always a joy to watch.

    • Reply posted by Gerrydove, today at 16:33

      Gerrydove replied:
      I think he will struggle this year

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 16:11

    5 season wonder 👑 This is huge!

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 16:51

      Commentier replied:
      “You had me at £500,000 a week.”

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 16:14

    Liverpool gain is someone else's loss. Far stronger a team with salah in it 👍🏽

  • Comment posted by rumblef, today at 16:13

    I'm confused. Lots of people on here swore that he wouldn't sign a new contract and would 100% definitely leave next summer and that Liverpool would subsequently sink into mediocrity.

    • Reply posted by MilnersCrackPipe, today at 16:23

      MilnersCrackPipe replied:
      lots of people = salty UTD fans

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 16:11

    Amazing news, his goal contribution is unreal.

    • Reply posted by Dazzling Diaz, today at 16:27

      Dazzling Diaz replied:
      210 goal contributions in 250 games.

  • Comment posted by forbsie4bc, today at 16:10

    Happy days

  • Comment posted by bongerman, today at 16:14

    Egyptian King - awesome news!!

  • Comment posted by Cinderella, today at 16:11

    Great news. Now ditch the agent. YNWA

    • Reply posted by Faye 1968, today at 16:29

      Faye 1968 replied:
      Yes, he’s a git !

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:10

    Mo knows which side his bread is buttered. Great news for Liverpool and the Premier League 👍

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 16:53

      Blue Boys replied:
      Just needs to stop diving and referees realise they can award a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield…one day eh

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 16:11

    Awwwwwwwwesome!!!!

  • Comment posted by klasing, today at 16:16

    Probably the best bit of business any PL team will do this season tbh.

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:14

    Good development. Premier League is the best league in the world. It would not be good for the league if Salah leaves out of Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Gerrydove, today at 16:35

      Gerrydove replied:
      Fans are bled dry in this country

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:14

    Fantastic news. He'll never be happier anywhere else.

  • Comment posted by Graham Grangot, today at 16:13

    Lovely Friday news :)

  • Comment posted by BBMac, today at 16:12

    Brilliant news, so glad the club can move forward

  • Comment posted by BrownLoudGecko, today at 16:12

    Brilliant news, get in Mo.....Right side of a new front five !!, lets take on City again

