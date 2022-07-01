Last updated on .From the section European Football

Matteo Guendouzi was an ever-present for Marseille in all competitions last season

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille for a reported £9m after a successful loan spell with the French club.

Guendouzi, 23, played all 55 games for Marseille last season and broke into the France team.

The club exercised a clause in the player's contract to make the move permanent.

Guendouzi made 82 appearances for Arsenal, but last played for them in June 2020.

The announcement came on the same day manager Jorge Sampaoli left Marseille.

