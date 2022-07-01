Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton led Bristol Rovers to automatic promotion on a dramatic final day of League Two

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has signed a three-year contract extension with the club until 2026.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR player guided Rovers to a dramatic final-day promotion with an extraordinary 7-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Barton, 39, was appointed in February 2021, but they were relegated to League Two at the end of that campaign.

The Pirates won 23 games as they were promoted back to League One at the first time of asking last season.

"I am delighted to sign a new deal at Bristol Rovers," said Barton, who previously managed Fleetwood Town from 2018 to 2021.

"The journey we have been on and the support I have received from the owner Wael Al-Qadi, the CEO Tom Gorringe and the relationship we've built with the Gasheads, these are all massive factors in me signing on for another four years."

Going into the last day of the season, Rovers needed to better the result of third-placed Northampton or win by five goals more than their rivals.

Northampton won 3-1, but the Pirates secured the final automatic promotion spot on goals scored, returning to League One with Exeter City and champions Forest Green Rovers.

