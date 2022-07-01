Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Sam Johnstone has not conceded a goal in his three appearances for England

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Crystal Palace on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old moves to the Eagles on a free transfer after his contract with Championship club West Bromwich Albion expired at the end of June.

Johnstone, who has played for England three times, will provide competition to 35-year-old Vicente Guaita.

"I'm really excited to be here at Crystal Palace, I can't wait to get started," said Johnstone.

"It's a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters."

Johnstone made his international debut in the 1-0 friendly win over Romania in June 2021 and also played in two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra that year.

It is likely Palace will move on one of Jack Butland or Remi Mathews as the signing of Johnstone means they have four senior goalkeepers.

Butland, 29, who played for England between 2012 and 2018, was second-choice keeper last season and played 15 times for the Eagles.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Sam is a player we have admired for some time, and we're extremely pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace.

"His extensive experience at club and international level, alongside his outstanding ability, will add even greater depth to our goalkeeping unit."