Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry defender Cameron McJannet tussles with Junior at Dalymount Park

Derry City made it back-to-back Premier Division wins with a 3-2 victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Joe Thomson put the visitors in front as they led 1-0 at the break.

Matty Smith restored the advantage for Derry 37 seconds after Ali Coote equalised for Bohs.

Will Patching's deflected free-kick gave the Candystripes a two-goal cushion and they held on for the three points after Dawson Devoy pulled one back with five minutes to go.

More to follow....