Sandy MacIver: Manchester City sign Everton goalkeeper
Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Sandy MacIver from Women's Super League rivals Everton on a three-year deal.
MacIver, 24, returns to City having been part of their academy in 2015.
"I'm really happy to be back here, this time as a professional player," said MacIver, who has made one England appearance but missed out on Euro 2022.
"Manchester City is a world-class club across the board. I feel like it's really important at this time in my career."
MacIver was named in England's 28-woman provisional squad for Euro 2022 which starts on 6 July.
However, she missed out on final selection.
City boss Gareth Taylor described MacIver as "one of English football's top goalkeepers".
"She is a player I've admired for a long time," he added. "Whenever we've come up against her, she has shown just what a talent she is.
"She has a very bright future ahead of her. To have her and her England compatriot Ellie [Roebuck] working together and competing for that number one spot on a daily basis will be massively beneficial for both players."
