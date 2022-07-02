Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sandy MacIver has represented England at various youth levels and was handed her senior debut in February 2021

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Sandy MacIver from Women's Super League rivals Everton on a three-year deal.

MacIver, 24, returns to City having been part of their academy in 2015.

"I'm really happy to be back here, this time as a professional player," said MacIver, who has made one England appearance but missed out on Euro 2022.

"Manchester City is a world-class club across the board. I feel like it's really important at this time in my career."

MacIver was named in England's 28-woman provisional squad for Euro 2022 which starts on 6 July.

However, she missed out on final selection.

City boss Gareth Taylor described MacIver as "one of English football's top goalkeepers".

"She is a player I've admired for a long time," he added. "Whenever we've come up against her, she has shown just what a talent she is.

"She has a very bright future ahead of her. To have her and her England compatriot Ellie [Roebuck] working together and competing for that number one spot on a daily basis will be massively beneficial for both players."