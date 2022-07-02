Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Josh Pask made 10 appearances during his loan spell at Newport County last season.

Uefa Champions League first qualifying round first Leg: The New Saints v Linfield Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Tuesday, 5 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Online followed by match report on the BBC Sport website

New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick says the club have made a "statement" with their summer signings.

Former Coventry City defender Josh Pask and ex-Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Daniels have joined the Cymru Premier champions and Welsh Cup holders.

Both players, plus keeper Dan Atherton, are in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League first qualifying first round first leg against Linfield.

"I think it's good for the league," Limbrick said.

"It's a good statement from TNS and everybody involved in those deals.

"There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes in terms of recruitment and making sure you secure those players."

Pask, 24, began his career at West Ham and had loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge and Gillingham before a permanent move to Coventry in 2019.

He made 19 league appearances for Coventry and spent the second half of last season on loan at Newport County before being released by the Sky Blues in May.

"I knew Josh from West Ham when we were there together," Limbrick told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've known him for a long time and he's a really good character.

Josh Daniels was in the Glenavon side which beat Molde in the Europa League in 2018

"He had Football League offers but chose to come to us, which was great, and he improves that defensive unit."

Daniels began his career with hometown club Derry City and also played for Glenavon before a move to Shrewsbury in 2020, where he made 50 appearances.

The 26-year-old represented Northern Ireland at under-17 and under-19 level before switching to play for Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

"Josh Daniels is a pacy winger with Football League experience and has played in Europe so get's this type of football," Limbrick added.

"He wants to come in and prove himself and get back to playing regular games and he's the level that will push our starters in that forward area.

"Those two will put pressure on the starting players, which is what we want. We want to keep upgrading and moving forward."

Saints have also added Atherton to their squad after veteran stopper Paul Harrison's departure at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Liverpool before joining Warrington Town.

"Dan Atherton comes to us with a quality pedigree being at Liverpool," Limbrick said.

"You're not there for as many years as he was unless you're a good player.

"He dropped into non-league football, played a lot of games and got a lot of experience and he's a real good addition for us as well.

"I'm really happy with those three so far and you can see their quality already in training."