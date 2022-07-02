Close menu

Gavin Kilkenny: AFC Bournemouth loan midfielder to Stoke City

Gavin Kilkenny
Gavin Kilkenny has been involved with the Republic of Ireland's under-21 Euros qualifying campaign

Bournemouth have loaned midfielder Gavin Kilkenny to Stoke City on a season-long basis.

The 22-year-old played 18 games for parent club Cherries last season as they won promotion to the Premier League as runners-up to Fulham.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Kilkenny joined from Dublin-based St Kevin's in 2016, and made 25 appearances in total.

"He's a very good player, he builds the game," Stoke coach Rory Delap said.

"That's something we felt we needed with Joe Allen having left the club and hopefully he'll be a really good addition and help us play the way we want to play."

