Ethan Horvath made 11 appearances for Forest last season, one as a late sub in the play-off final

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has joined Luton Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old joined Forest from Club Bruges after 64 appearances in the summer of 2021 and played 11 games on their way to Premier League promotion.

United States international Horvath won three league titles in Belgium and one in Norway with first European club Molde.

"The people have been really nice," Horvath told the club website.

"The club has a real family feel to it, which I like. There are good people in the business and you want good people to help you succeed."

Luton have James Shea, Harry Isted and ex-Hibernian keeper Matt Macey - who joined the club last week - among their goalkeeping options.

