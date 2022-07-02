Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Flynn Downes said in April he believed Swansea could challenge for the Championship title in 2022-23

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a deal for Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes in a move that is likely to see Joe Allen rejoin the Welsh club.

Downes, 23, excelled at Swansea last season after joining from Ipswich Town for about £1.4m in August 2021.

Championship Swansea are now poised to make a handsome profit on the former England Under-20s player.

His departure will allow Swansea boss Russell Martin to sign Wales international Allen.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after turning down a new contract at Stoke City this summer and is understood to be keen on a return to his homeland.

Allen, from Pembrokeshire, came through Swansea's youth ranks to make 150 senior appearances before leaving for Liverpool in a £15m deal in 2012.

Martin had hoped Allen would play alongside Downes and captain Matt Grimes in Swansea's midfield in 2022-23, but Palace look set to scupper his plans.

The Eagles are one of a number of clubs thought to have shown interest in Downes, with Southampton and Leeds United among others who were linked.

Patrick Vieira looks set to win the race for Downes' signature with a deal close to being agreed between Palace - who were heavily linked with the Essex-born player during his Ipswich days - and Swansea.

Downes was one of the Swans' star performers last season, impressing with his quality in possession as well as his energy and ability to compete.

He played in Swansea's opening pre-season friendly, a 7-0 win over Cymru Premier club Haverfordwest on Friday, in what is likely to prove his farewell appearance for Martin's side.

Joe Allen is set for a return to club football in Wales having helped his country book a first World Cup appearance since 1958 in June

Martin said he was keen to sign Allen at the end of last season, but Swansea's owners had been unwilling to sanction a deal until players left the club.

Jay Fulton and Liam Walsh have been the midfielders thought most likely to go, but it is Downes' probable departure that will prompt Swansea to push through a deal for Allen.