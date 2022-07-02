Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Could Jordan Jones be returning to Kilmarnock?

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish described Andy Goram as a "phenomenal goalkeeper" after his death at 58. (Sun) external-link

Jordan Jones could be set for a return to Scotland, with Kilmarnock keen on his signature. (Glasgow Live) external-link

PAOK are reluctant to sell striker Antonio Colak to Rangers until they have found a replacement, with a fee and terms reportedly agreed. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are vying with Premier League and Bundesliga rivals for the signature of Man City defender Ko Itakura. (Sun) external-link

Neil Warnock says the biggest regret of his career was not managing in Scotland, and revealed he twice spoke to Rangers about becoming their boss. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston forward Isma Goncalves insists Hearts fans are not racist and that he wishes the club well, despite leaving Tynecaste in 2018 citing racist abuse from a minority of fans as a factor in his decision(Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has suggested that his nephew Lewis must move on from Aberdeen to advance his career. (Sun) external-link