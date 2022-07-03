Lee Buchanan: Derby County full-back set to join German club Werder Bremen
Last updated on .From the section Derby
Derby County full-back Lee Buchanan is set to join German Bundesliga 2 club Werder Bremen.
The 21-year old will complete the deal when he has passed a medical.
Bremen posted on social media that they had "reached agreement in principle" with Derby and Buchanan attended a training camp in Zillertal on Sunday.
He came through the Derby youth system and made 31 appearances last season as they were relegated from the Championship under Wayne Rooney.
Scotland international striker Oli Burke last week joined Werder Bremen from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.